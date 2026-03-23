Cross River councillors impeach assembly leader

Councillors in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State have impeached the Leader of the Legislative Council, Ekpo Bassey, following a vote of no confidence passed by a two-thirds majority of members.

The decision, which takes immediate effect, was reached during a plenary session of the council in line with Section 33(2)(c) of the Cross River State Local Government Law No. 22 of 2007 (as amended), empowering lawmakers to remove a leader through a supported resolution.

The councillors cited allegations of financial misconduct, administrative lapses, and procedural violations as grounds for the impeachment.

According to the resolution, the embattled leader was accused of unauthorised deduction and misappropriation of ₦1.08m meant for the 12-month legislative votes of members, as well as the alleged diversion of ₦180,000 from legislative funds for March 2026.

The council also faulted his leadership style, accusing him of failing to adhere to the Uniform Standing Orders guiding legislative proceedings in the state. Lawmakers further alleged that he arbitrarily selected members to move and second motions, contrary to established parliamentary procedures.

In addition, the councillors claimed that no leadership meeting had been convened since the inauguration of the 8th Assembly, with key decisions allegedly taken unilaterally without consultation with relevant committees.

They also accused the former leader of frequently postponing plenary sittings for personal reasons, a development they said disrupted legislative business in the council.

Following deliberations, the councillors unanimously endorsed a formal vote of no confidence, culminating in his removal from office.

Signatories to the resolution included Hon. Bassey Ita Archibong, Okon Mbukpa, Oyoyo Ubene, Patric Etim, Margaret Martin, Okon Bassey and Effiom Edem.