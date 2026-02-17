Cross River community banishes 60yrs farmer accuse of witchcraft

A 60-year-old cocoa farmer, Florence Osang, has been banished for 10 years by leaders of Abo-Obisu Village in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State over allegations of witchcraft.

The decision, which has sparked outrage among rights advocates, reportedly followed the death of a former community chairman, Mbia Tawo, who, according to villagers, had a misunderstanding with the farmer before his death.

Sources within the community told our correspondent that the feud between the duo began when the late Tawo allegedly accused Osang of clearing more farmland than she was permitted to cultivate as a woman and was subsequently fined N350,000 by the village leadership.

It was gathered that the cocoa farmer was allegedly arrested and detained at a police facility in Abo for failing to pay the fine.

According to sources, shortly after the incident, the community chairman reportedly fell ill and later died, raising suspicions among community members who accused the elderly woman of having a hand in his death.

Following his death, Osang was summoned to the village square, where she was accused of being responsible for the chairman’s demise through witchcraft, prompting the community leaders to banish her from the village for 10 years.

However, a petition written by her lawyer, Joseph Eyo & Co., and addressed to the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission and the Department of Public Prosecution in Calabar, condemned the action of the community.

In the letter, the solicitor described the alleged treatment meted out to Osang as “inhumane, barbaric and primitive,” alleging that she was subjected to degrading practices.

The petition further claimed that Osang was compelled to lease out her cocoa farm to raise funds allegedly demanded by a traditional priest, leaving her homeless and without means of livelihood.

“Our client was forced to give out her cocoa farm on long lease to raise money to pay a juju priest the sum of N20m. She is now homeless and without food to sustain herself and her family,” the lawyer stated.

The solicitor warned the community leaders to reverse their decision or be prepared to face legal consequences.

Efforts to reach community leaders for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report, our correspondent who called back was told over the phone not to call the line again.

“Don’t ever call this number again, if you are stupid, what nonsense question are you asking, this community matter doesn’t concern you”, the voice said.

In 2018, a mob reportedly led by the late Thomas Tawo, popularly known as General Iron, allegedly burnt 15 elderly persons to death in Boki over similar witchcraft accusations, drawing widespread condemnation from civil society groups.