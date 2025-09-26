Cross River cleric condemns nepotism allegations in civil service appointments

The Archbishop of Calabar and Spiritual Leader of God’s Heritage Global Mission, Josef Bassey, has urged residents to stop accusing the Cross River State Government of nepotism in civil service appointments, insisting that Governor Bassey Otu’s administration selects candidates based on merit.

Bassey’s defence follows allegations from critics concerning the appointment of the new Head of the State Civil Service, Orok Okon, three days ago, a move many have described as favouritism.

Speaking during a media interaction in Calabar, the cleric said the appointment of a new Head of Service was in line with statutory provisions and the prerogative of the governor, adding that no known civil service rules were violated.

“Was there anything that was violated in that appointment? Is there any known civil service policy that was breached? The answer is no. When a head of service’s tenure expires, recommendations are made to the governor, and it is his prerogative to appoint from among those recommended. That is exactly what happened,” he explained.

The cleric said it was surprising that people now talk about nepotism when worse abuses in the past attracted little or no outcry.

He recalled that under previous administrations, individuals were recruited into the civil service at levels as high as 12 or 13 immediately after graduation and elevated to permanent secretary in less than five years.

“With such madness in the past, nobody was talking. That is why I call these present allegations mischief,” he stated.

Bassey maintained that fairness in governance should not mean repeating past wrongs in the name of balancing interests, but rather correcting systemic errors for the good of the state.

On a broader note, the Archbishop challenged Nigerian youths to embrace patriotism and sacrifice, lamenting that too many young people now prefer leisure and comfort over nation-building.

“Great nations are not built by politicians or the military; they are built by patriots—men and women who love their land enough to make sacrifices, sometimes even with their lives,” he said.

“Our young people must rediscover the value of sacrifice and service, otherwise the nation’s future will remain at risk.”

He insisted that Nigeria’s progress depends on a reorientation of values and a renewed commitment to integrity, fairness, and patriotism by both leaders and citizens.