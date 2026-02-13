Cross River civil servants raise concerns over salaries delay

Civil servants in Cross River State have raised concerns over delays in the payment of January salaries, describing the situation as a growing source of frustration across government offices.

The Workers allege that while some staff received their pay, a significant number, particularly in critical ministries and local government areas, are still waiting, heightening financial pressures for families.

A Director in one of the state ministries, Thomas Adie, told newsmen that over 70 per cent of workers, including local government staff, were yet to receive their salaries.

Adie alleged that while some political appointees and selected staff had been paid, workers in ministries such as Health, Agriculture and Education remained unpaid.

He noted that the delay had worsened hardship, leaving many unable to meet basic needs like school fees and daily sustenance.

“This development is unprecedented and I believe it is due to inefficiency in salary administration at the Office of the Accountant-General,” he said.

Grace Offiong, another civil servant, described the situation as disheartening, pointing out that while workers remained unpaid, the state government was reportedly preparing for a Valentine’s Day celebration.

“Go around Calabar and you will see big billboards advertising the governor’s Valentine party while the last time we saw our salaries was December 12, 2025,” she said.

The Accountant-General of Cross River, Dr Glory Effiong, acknowledged that some workers were yet to be paid but blamed permanent secretaries for failing to submit updated nominal rolls.

She stated that over 14,000 out of about 15,000 workers had received their salaries, stressing that payments were processed only after verified rolls were received.

“This measure is necessary to address absenteeism and ensure that only workers who report to duty receive salaries. Some MDAs are still submitting nominal rolls as at the time of filing this report,” Effiong explained.

Confirming the complaints,, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Cross River, Gregory Olayi, said labour was engaging the government and dismissed claims that non-submission of rolls was solely responsible.

He noted that primary school teachers and local government workers were among the affected, adding that labour had given the government a four-week window to resolve the matter.

“We disagree with the Accountant-General because some ministries submitted their nominal rolls, yet only select staff were paid while others remain unpaid,” Olayi said.