Cross River, Chinese institution partner on education, technology development

In a move to strengthen educational exchange and boost technological advancement, the Cross River State Government has entered into a partnership with a Chinese institution to promote capacity building, research collaboration, and innovation-driven learning across the state’s tertiary institutions.

The partnership seeks to enhance educational collaboration, technological advancement, and cross-cultural exchange through the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS).

Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his deputy, Peter Odey, announced the partnership during a meeting with the management of UNICROSS and a delegation from Zhenjiang College, held at the Deputy Governor’s Conference Room, Government House, Calabar.

Otu described the collaboration as a forward-looking initiative that would enrich academic opportunities and strengthen socio-economic ties between Nigeria and China.

He expressed optimism that the partnership would evolve into a sustainable framework for educational innovation and mutual growth.

“I assure you that Cross River State remains safe for business and conducive for partnership,” Otu said, adding humorously that “students returning from China may someday teach our people the Chinese language.”

The Governor also urged Skyrun, the technical partner in the collaboration, to explore the possibility of establishing a factory in the state to boost industrial growth and job creation.

Commending the management of UNICROSS, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Francisca Bassey, Otu lauded the institution’s steady transformation and renewed global outlook.

He recalled sponsoring the bill that changed the university’s name from the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) to the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), explaining that the decision was meant to expand its academic reach and global relevance.

“The dream then was to broaden the mandate of the institution, and today we are witnessing international collaborations that align perfectly with that vision. We also look forward to the take-off of the Faculty of Medicine and the commencement of Law studies at UNICROSS,” he said.

In her remarks, Prof. Bassey described the partnership as a milestone in the university’s strategic plan to position itself as a globally competitive institution.

She noted that the collaboration, which also involves Skyrun Company and Zhenjiang High School of Technology, would foster academic, linguistic, and technological exchange between both institutions.

“As part of our vision to make UNICROSS globally exposed and relevant, we have initiated this partnership to promote innovation, vocational training, and mutual cultural learning,” she stated.

Prof. Bassey revealed that the programme would focus on emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), electric vehicles, and vocational certification programmes.

She added that Chinese students are expected to visit Nigeria in the near future for degree studies and cultural exchange.