Cross River begins free eye test for civil servants

The Cross River State Government, in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service, the Nigerian Optometric Association, and Holistque Public Health, has organized a free eye screening exercise for civil servants across the state.

The exercise, part of activities commemorating World Optometry Day, held annually, aims to promote eye health awareness, prevent vision-related complications, and encourage early detection of eye diseases.

It specifically targets civil servants aged 45 years and above, a group more prone to age-related eye conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, and presbyopia.

By offering professional eye examinations and counseling, the program seeks to empower workers with knowledge of their visual health, provide guidance on corrective measures like eyeglasses, and ensure timely referrals for further medical treatment.

Held on Tuesday at the State Secretariat in Calabar, the initiative provided civil servants with access to qualified optometrists, eye screening equipment, and advice on maintaining healthy vision, while highlighting the importance of regular eye checks in enhancing productivity and overall quality of life.

Speaking during the exercise, the Permanent Secretary, Odu Oji Glory, said the initiative underscored the government’s commitment to the health and well-being of its workforce. She emphasized that healthy vision is critical to effective service delivery.

“This initiative is part of our efforts to ensure that civil servants remain fit and productive. We encourage all eligible workers to take advantage of this opportunity to know their visual status and seek appropriate care where necessary,” she said.

Also speaking, Kera Okem, Information Officer in the Office of the Head of Service, described the initiative as a critical step towards improving the health and productivity of civil servants.

He noted that the screening offered workers an opportunity to assess their eyesight, identify potential problems early, and receive professional guidance on corrective measures such as glasses or further medical attention.

“This platform was created for civil servants to check their eyes, know their visual status, and determine if they require glasses or further medical attention. It is important for individuals, especially those 45 years and above, to take advantage of this initiative,” Okem said.

Dr Cecilia Oge, Chairperson of the Nigerian Optometric Association, explained that the outreach was aimed at identifying undiagnosed eye conditions and ensuring prompt referrals for treatment. She added that the exercise was being conducted in phases due to limited manpower, with a parallel screening ongoing in Okuku community, Yala Local Government Area.

Oge disclosed that over 200 civil servants were expected to benefit from the exercise in Calabar alone, noting that only a fraction had been attended to during the early stage of the program.

“We are screening civil servants to help them identify eye defects early and make proper referrals. However, this should not end with screening alone. There is a need for more optometrists in the system,” she said, urging the government to deploy at least one optometrist to each local government area to improve access to eye care services.

One of the beneficiaries, Edet Orok, commended the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.

“The screening helped me better understand my eye condition. I urge the government to sustain this programme so more workers can benefit from early diagnosis and treatment,” Orok said.