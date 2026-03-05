Cross River Assembly suspends lawmaker for assaulting wife

The Cross River State House of Assembly has suspended the member representing Obubra I State Constituency, Ovat Agbor, indefinitely over allegations of assaulting his wife.

The decision was taken during plenary on Thursday following a motion moved by Davies Etta and seconded by Bassey Asuquo.

Moving the motion, Etta condemned the alleged act, describing it as conduct unbecoming of a lawmaker and inconsistent with the ethical standards expected of members of the legislature.

He noted that the Assembly must protect its integrity and ensure that members uphold the values and responsibilities associated with public office.

Following deliberations, the House resolved to place Agbor on indefinite suspension from all legislative activities pending the outcome of an investigation into the allegation.

The Assembly also approved the constitution of an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter and report its findings to the House for further legislative action.

Following the resolution, Agbor was escorted out of the chamber by the Sergeant-at-Arms in compliance with the directive of the House.

Speaking on the development, the Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, said the Assembly remained committed to upholding discipline, dignity and the integrity of the legislature.

He stressed that members of the Assembly must conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the trust reposed in them by their constituents.

“The House will not condone any behaviour capable of bringing the legislature into disrepute,” the Speaker said, adding that the suspension would remain in force pending the outcome of the investigation by the committee set up to probe the allegation.

Calls put across to the lawmaker proved abortive .