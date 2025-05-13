Cross River Assembly removes finance committee chairman over misconduct

The Cross River State House of Assembly has removed the Chairman of its Finance and Appropriation Committee, Cyril Omini, a lawmaker representing Yakurr 1 State Constituency, over alleged misconduct.

The Assembly approved Omini’s removal after receiving and reviewing multiple allegations bordering on gross misconduct, as well as a consistent pattern of habitual absenteeism that was deemed unbecoming of a committee chairman.

He was relieved of his duties during Tuesday’s plenary session, which was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem.

Ayabem cited the multiple allegations against Omini as grounds for the decision, emphasizing that the lawmaker’s conduct had raised serious concerns within the Assembly.

According to the Speaker, the leadership of the Assembly was compelled to act in response to growing unease among members about Omini’s poor performance and questionable leadership style—factors believed to have significantly hampered the efficiency and credibility of one of the legislature’s most critical committees.

“The consistent failure of Hon. Omini to perform his duties has severely undermined the work of this Assembly, especially in a committee as critical as Finance and Appropriation.

“We have therefore resolved to relieve him of this responsibility in the interest of accountability and effective governance,” the Speaker declared.

To ensure a thorough review of the situation, the Assembly constituted a special panel led by the Deputy Speaker, Sylvester Agabi. The panel has been given a mandate to investigate the allegations and submit its findings and recommendations within seven days.

In a swift move to maintain continuity and leadership within the committee, the Assembly immediately appointed Okon Owuna, who represents Akamkpa I State Constituency, as the new Chairman of the Finance and Appropriation Committee.

Owuna is widely regarded among his colleagues as a dependable and results-driven lawmaker. His appointment is seen as a deliberate effort to stabilize the committee’s operations and restore both public and legislative confidence in its oversight functions.

Efforts to reach Cyril Omini for comments were unsuccessful, as his personal assistant, William, stated: “The man is not in the country. You should wait until he is back.”