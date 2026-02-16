Cross River APC suspends member for criticizing lawmaker

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a member in Odukpani Local Government Area over alleged public attacks on a federal lawmaker.

The affected member, Ekanim Philip Johnson, popularly known as “Water Board,” was suspended by the party’s Akamkpa Ward leadership following what the leadership described as “repeated uncontrolled public outbursts” and insults directed at party officials.

In a suspension notice dated February 13, 2026, and signed by Ward Chairman Emmanuel Robbert and Ward Secretary Ayi Etim E, the party stated that the decision followed a combined meeting of the ward leadership and executive held on January 27, 2026.

The notice accused Johnson of making statements capable of bringing the party into “hatred, contempt, ridicule, or disrepute,” particularly targeting Bassey Akiba, the representative of Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The statement read in part, “Arising from the combined meeting of the Akamkpa Ward APC Leadership and Ward Executive in Odukpani Local Government Area, held on 27th January 2026, you are hereby suspended from the party with immediate effect.

“Your suspension follows repeated uncontrolled public outbursts and insults directed at party members and leadership, particularly against Rt. Hon. Bassey Akiba, an act which is likely to embarrass and bring the party into hatred, contempt, ridicule, or disrepute.

“While the ward leadership recognises your right to free speech, such rights must be exercised within the law.

“In view of the above, you are directed to cease all activities and engagements under the auspices of the APC forthwith, in accordance with Article 21(a) of the party’s constitution and disciplinary guidelines.”

Efforts to reach Johnson for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing. However, a source within the ward, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the suspension followed a series of public remarks allegedly made by Johnson against the lawmaker and other party officials.