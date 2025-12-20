Cross River APC ex-chairman accuses Otu of plotting removal

The immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Alphonsus Eba, has accused Governor Bassey Otu of plotting his removal from office.

He alleged that the move was carried out in violation of the party’s constitution.

Eba made the allegation yesterday while appearing as a guest on News Central Television, where he spoke publicly for the first time on the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party in the state.

He claimed that forces around the governor misled him into backing what he described as an illegal process, insisting that the APC constitution clearly outlines stringent procedures for removing a state party chairman.

According to Eba, he was shocked that after being told he had been impeached, he was still being pressured to submit a resignation letter, a situation he described as contradictory and unjust.

“You cannot say on one hand that I have been impeached and on the other ask me to resign. It does not make sense. If due process was followed, there would be no need for a resignation,” he said.

The former chairman disclosed that the party’s National Chairman had intervened and advised that the dispute be resolved amicably, adding that he waited several days to see Governor Otu but was allegedly denied access.

Eba further alleged that the crisis stemmed from his decision to investigate complaints by ward and chapter officials over the alleged non-remittance of party funds by a chapter chairman.

“I investigated the matter and found that the complaints were genuine. Instead of addressing the issue, allegations were turned against me and used to damage my image,” he said.

He maintained that he was not desperate to remain in office, stressing that his insistence was based on protecting the integrity of the party and adherence to its constitution.

“I am not desperate to be chairman. I only asked that the allegations against me be withdrawn and due process followed. After that, I was prepared to resign honourably,” Eba stated.

Despite the dispute, the former party chairman said he remained loyal to Governor Otu, noting that he was the first APC state chairman to endorse the governor and his deputy ahead of the election.

Efforts to get an official response from the Cross River State Government and the APC leadership in the state were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.