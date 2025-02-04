Cross River APC directs LG chairmanship aspirants to submit CVs

The Cross River chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed all chairmanship aspirants who contested in the recent local government council elections to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CVs).

Aspirants are required to submit both soft and hard copies of their CVs to the party’s headquarters on or before Thursday, February 6, 2025.

The APC State chairman, Alphonsus Eba, stated that the directive was to evaluate the credentials and qualifications of its aspirants.

Eba, in a statement issued on Tuesday through the party’s Secretary, Emmanuel Inyang noted that the development follows a recent meeting convened by Governor Bassey Otu with chairmanship aspirants, where the need for a more transparent and merit-based selection process was emphasized.

“This directive follows the recent meeting convened by His Excellency, the Governor of Cross River State, Apostle Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, with Chairmanship aspirants who contested in the local government councils’ elections, where it was resolved that aspirants comply with these requirements for post-election considerations.

“Therefore, all concerned chairmanship aspirants are hereby directed to submit their CVs to facilitate the compilation and documentation process by the party for onward submission to His Excellency the Governor. “- It reads.

The submission of CVs is expected to enable the party to compile and document the credentials of its aspirants, paving the way for a more inclusive and competitive selection process.