Cross River ADC alleges APC, INEC plot to rig 2027 election

The Cross River State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged a plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the 2027 general elections.

The ADC said developments observed during recent elections, particularly the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council poll, raised concerns about what it described as possible attempts to compromise the electoral process ahead of 2027.

The party made the allegation in a statement issued on Tuesday by the ADC Coalition Movement in the state and signed by Austine Ibok.

According to the statement, the opposition must begin early preparations to counter any alleged plans capable of undermining free and fair elections.

The party specifically referenced what it described as logistical irregularities and patterns of voter suppression in recent polls as grounds for its warning.

“We have observed certain patterns that raise serious concerns about the credibility of future elections. The opposition must not go to sleep. When we fail to plan and strategise, we plan to fail,” the statement read.

The party further alleged that there could be attempts to suppress votes in opposition strongholds through logistical challenges and other irregularities if proactive measures were not taken.

It called on INEC to uphold its constitutional mandate by ensuring transparency, neutrality and strict adherence to electoral guidelines in future polls.

The ADC also urged opposition leaders across the country to unite and adopt a coordinated strategy ahead of 2027, stressing that internal divisions could weaken their chances at the polls.

While congratulating members of its coalition for what it described as a strong showing in recent elections, the party maintained that sustained grassroots mobilisation, legal preparedness and voter education would be key to safeguarding democracy.