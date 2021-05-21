COVID-19 vaccine not compulsory for corps members – NYSC

Following fear of people who are still reluctant to have the COVID-19 vaccine, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said the vaccine would not be made compulsory for corps members.

The scheme, however, advised prospective corps members to be vigilant at all times, saying the vaccine is good for personal protection against contracting the deadly coronavirus.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this on Friday during a nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Prospective Corps Members ahead of their official induction in the 37 NYSC orientation camps across the country.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the DG advised the corps members to make themselves available to the officials from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency whenever they visit their camps to administer the vaccine on camp participants.

Ibrahim also advised corps members to abide by the oath of allegiance of the scheme, the NYSC bye-laws, and the NYSC Act in order to maintain good conduct throughout the service year. “Adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols, don’t expose yourselves to danger, and be vaccinated.

“NYSC doesn’t habour criminals, shun cultism, cybercrime and other social vices. You must be disciplined, committed, patriotic, and maintain a good record throughout your service year.

He also urged them to take full advantage of the service year to empower themselves and also develop their host communities with viable projects that would impact positively their living standard.

He added, “We have our collaborating partners like the CBN, Bank of Industry among others that have been assisting corps members with loans to finance their businesses, please take advantage of the NYSC and tune your mindset to success”.

The NYSC boss advised corps members to take their security seriously and avoid night journeys and parties.

“Please take note of the security tips and don’t put yourself in harm’s way. You must be security conscious and identity with the security agencies wherever you are posted to. Avoid parties and night traveling because the Federal Government and NYSC care for your security.

“If you want to travel, obtain written permission from NYSC because your employer doesn’t have the power to grant you permission and also don’t travel at night.

“If you are going on a long journey, cut the journey to pass the night once it is 6 pm. Don’t embark on any unauthorized journey and don’t endanger your safety.”

Ibrahim also urged the corps members to embrace the Federal Government’s N75bn Youth Trust Fund and National Young Farmers’ Scheme by which interested corps members in agric-business would be empowered.

