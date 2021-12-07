COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory for social gathering guests, others- Lagos Govt.

As part of the measures to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that henceforth, guests attending social gatherings across the state would be required to present proof of vaccination before being allowed access into the premises.

Sanwo-Olu said that for those that have decided not to receive the jab, they would be required to prevent a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test conducted on them within 72 hours before showing up at the event, saying this will be an exemption

Aside from presenting the COVID evidence, he noted on Tuesday that all social gatherings across Lagos must be registered and permit obtained from the state’s safety commission and that the occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60 percent of the maximum design capacity of the event centre.

Sanwo-Olu, who announced the new directives on Tuesday through the statement released by the Ministry of Information and Strategy and made available to newsmen, stated that the decisions were taken to ensure the preservation of the lives and livelihood of residents of Lagos State.

He said: “All Social Events must be duly registered to obtain Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website: www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding; and the guidelines set out below must be strictly adhered to”.

The governor stressed that where possible, events should be held outdoors and that for indoors, the occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60% of the maximum design capacity of the event centre.

“Every attendee of a social gathering must present their Vaccination Cards or digital bar code page showing at least first dose but preferably double dose full vaccination.

“In unvaccinated people, a negative PCR within 72 hours will be an exemption. Everybody, irrespective of vaccination status, MUST be…Under 18 years of age are unvaccinated and the above applies.

“Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground.

“All guests and service providers at the event must wear a nose mask or face shield before entry. All guests and service providers must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitisers after which temperature checks should be carried out. Hand sanitisers to be positioned at the entry point and at different spots within the venue”.

