COVID-19 incident table shows over 2m deaths across globe

As nations globally are trying to procure multiple vaccines and detect new COVID-19 variants, the respiratory disease incident table has shown that the worldwide fatalities to the virus complications have surpassed two million.

As stated, the averaged of over 11,900 per day or one life lost every eight seconds to the virus in 2021 contributed to the astronomical rise of fatalities during such times the world was experiencing a second wave of the disease.

The United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres, described the development as unprecedented in world history, adding that such had disrupted the global system.

“Our world has reached a heart-wrenching milestone,” Guterres said in a video statement.

“Behind this staggering number are names and faces: the smile now only a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one,” he said, calling for more global coordination and funding for the vaccination effort.

It took nine months for the world to record the first 1 million deaths from the novel coronavirus but only three months to go from 1 million to 2 million deaths, illustrating an accelerating rate of fatalities.

By April 1, the global death toll could approach 2.9 million, according to a forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Given how fast the virus is spreading due to more infectious variants, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the worst could be ahead.

“We are going into the second year of this. It could even be tougher given the transmission dynamics and some of the issues that we are seeing,” WHO’s top emergencies official, Mike Ryan, said on Wednesday.

The United States has the highest total number of deaths at over 386,000 and accounts for one in every four deaths reported worldwide each day. The next worst-affected countries are Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Combined, the five countries contribute to almost 50% of all COVID-19 deaths in the world but represent only 27% of the global population.

Europe, the worst-affected region in the world, has reported over 615,000 deaths so far and accounts for nearly 31% of all COVID-related deaths globally.

In India, which recently surpassed 151,000 deaths, vaccinations are set to begin on Saturday in an effort that authorities hope will see 300 million high-risk people inoculated over the next six to eight months.