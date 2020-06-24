Report on Interest
Health

COVID-19 cases to hit 10m mark globally next week

By The Guild

As more people appeal to government of their countries to lift lockdown imposed over outbreak of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that the action could threaten gains recorded in ongoing fight against the virus.

WHO said that reopening at this time would strengthen coronavirus curve and that number of confirmed coronavirus cases will hit 10 million worldwide next week.

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday,  WHO chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that the organisation was expecting coronavirus cases to hit 10 million worldwide in the next week.

On reasons for the assertion, Ghebreyesus stressed that the virus was yet to reach its peak south and north Americas where there were indications that more people could have contracted coronavirus.

