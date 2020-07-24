Courts sentences man to 20yrs imprisonment after duping Taiwan national over $20,000

A Federal Hgh Court, sitting in Ibadan city of Oyo State has sentenced a 30 years old man, identified as Gabriel Adekola Oluokun, to a 20 years imprisonment for defrauding a Taiwan national $22,300.

The court, which was presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, convicted Oluokun after he was arraigned by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a six-count amended charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

The convict’s arraignment by the anti-graft body followed a petition received from one Nduka Lucious, where he alleged that Oluokun collected $22,300 from him in three instalments.

He added that the money was paid to Olokun based on the agreement that he will supply 100 metric tonnes of a sesame seed to one Victoria Xhung, a China-based Taiwanese businesswoman, whom the petitioner represents in Nigeria and that the convict converted the money for personal use without delivering on the contractual agreement.

However, the EFCC on April 6, 2018, after conclusion investigations, arraigned Oluokun on a six-count charge of obtaining money by false pretences to which he pleaded not guilty and was re-arraigned on June 15, 2020, on a six-count amended charge for the same offence.

But, delivering his judgement on Thursday, Justice Abdulmalik after reviewing the arguments of the prosecution team of Dr. Ben Ubi, Oluwatinuwe Daramola and Mabas Mabur and that of the defence team, Justice Abdumalik convicted the defendant on counts one to four of the charges, which contravene Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, sentencing him to five years on each of the four counts, which are to run concurrently and discharged and acquitted him on counts five and six.

Aside the prison term, the convict is to restitute to his victim, the sum of $22,300, with the caveat that the jail term will be extended by additional two years if he fails to make the repayment.

He also forfeited his Toyota Corolla saloon car to the Federal government.