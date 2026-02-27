Court validates PDP Ibadan national convention

An Oyo State High Court has affirmed the legality of the 2025 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, clearing lingering disputes and reinforcing the authority of the party’s newly constituted National Working Committee.

The decision also solidifies the leadership of Kabiru Turaki as substantive National Chairman, following challenges that questioned the validity of the gathering and the elections conducted during the exercise.

All 13 reliefs sought by the claimant, Folahan Malomo Adelabi, were granted, while preliminary objections and related applications filed by opposing parties were rejected for lacking merit.

Justice Ladiran Akintola of Court 5 delivered the judgment on Friday in Ibadan in Suit No. I/1336/2025, concerning the convention held in the Oyo State capital on November 15, 2025.

The court ruled that there was no credible evidence establishing any procedural violation or breach of internal regulations, thereby dismissing arguments challenging the legitimacy of the exercise.

In reaching its conclusion, the court held that the convention complied with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), and other applicable electoral statutes.

Motions seeking a stay of proceedings and suspension of the ruling, filed by Sunday Ibrahim (SAN) on behalf of Austin Nwachukwu and two others, were dismissed, while an earlier joinder request by the same parties was similarly struck out.

The verdict effectively brings an end to the disputes surrounding the convention and formally confirms Turaki’s position as national chairman of the PDP.