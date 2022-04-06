Court upholds policy reserving 35% political appointments for women

The Federal High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has ordered that the Federal Government comply with the affirmative action that indicated that 35 percent of political offices be reserved for women in the country.

It rejected the Federal Government’s plea that affirmative action could not have been implemented at this time since previous governments did not do so.

The court stated that the apex government should ensure the implementation of 35 percent affirmative action across the country.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, Justice Donatus Okorowo, said that accusing past governments of acting in breach of international treaties on women’s participation in government.

Okorowo added that the National Gender Policy was not merely a policy statement, but one that must be backed with requisite action on the part of the government.

He said the 35% affirmative action which entails appointive positions for women to ensure inclusivity must not be merely on paper as Nigeria is a signatory to international treaties, particularly on those entrenching the rights of women.

