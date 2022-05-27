Court turns down Okorocha’s bail application, remains in EFCC’s custody

A Federal High Court in Abuja has turned down the request for bail made by Former Imo State Governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha, to remain in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The attempt was said to have been made by Okorocha’s lawyer, Ola Olanipekun to seek his release from the EFCC but it failed as Justice Inyang Ekwo refused his bail application pending the determination of a suit he filed against the Federal Government.

Okorocha, who was arrested by the EFCC on Tuesday, May 25, 2022, for over N2.9 billion misappropriation was said to have premised his application on the grounds that his presidential ambition under the platform of the APC could be imperiled unless he is granted bail.

As disclosed on their social media handle on Friday, the anti-graft agency disclosed that Justice Ekwo declined to grant him bail but ordered the applicant to put the Federal Government on notice to justify his continued detention.

It stated that it had filed a 17-count criminal charge against Okorocha before the same judge, with arraignment adjourned until May 30, 2022.

As gathered, the EFCC arrested Okorocha on May 25 in his Abuja home, claiming the ex-Governor and serving Senator jumped the administrative bail earlier granted him.

