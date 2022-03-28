Court turns down Kyari’s bail application

A Federal High Court in Abuja, has turned down request to grant the bail application of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The decline of the request was necessitated by the court’s ruling which held that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had placed sufficient evidence before the court to refuse the bail request, adding that it was substantial to turn down the bail.

During the court proceedings on Monday, Justice Emeka Nwite was also said to have rejected bail plea of Kyari’s co-defendants, noting that the NDLEA, in its counter affidavit, held that it was inappropriate to grant bail to the applicant because of the facts and circumstances of the case.

The judge, meanwhile in his ruling, aligned with NDLEA’s arguments and dismissed the request.

As gathered, the anti-narcotic agency who described Kyari as “a flight risk”, it argued that if granted bail, the suspended DCP might jump bail.

The agency, said that the applicant might interfere with the evidence if granted bail, urging the court to dismiss Kyari’s bail plea.

It argued that the medical challenges of the applicant was not beyond the capacity of the agency’s medical personnel.

