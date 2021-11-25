Court turns down estate agent’s bail application over N6m property scam

A Judge of the State High Court, Kaduna, Justice Darius Khobo, has turned down the bail application filed by an estate agent, Aliyu Mu’azu, after being alleged to have used a non-existing court order to sell a disputed property for N6 million.

Khobo turned down the bail application presented before the court by the defendant over the prosecutor, EFCC, request for more time.

Before his application was turned down yesterday, Mu’azu was said to be prosecuted on a one count charge bordering on conspiracy and criminal breach of trust after selling a property situated at School Road, Hayin Na’iya NDC in Kaduna State.

The complainant was said to have paid for the property using a car, land and cash as contained in the agreement they collectively signed. The properties are a Peugeot 406 car valued at N3 million, a land property worth N2 million situated at Barakallahu in Kaduna, and the sum of N1.5 million.

As learnt, it was after payment that the complainant discovered that the said property was encumbered by a subsisting court order.

The prosecuting counsel, J. Musa had urged the court to fix a date for commencement of trial while the defence counsel, M.Z Inuwa prayed the Court to admit his client on bail but his application was refused on the grounds that the prosecuting counsel needed time to respond to the bail application.

The charge read: “that you Aliyu Mu’azu sometime in May, 2018 in Kaduna within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of N 6,500,000 ( Six Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira Only) from one Nuhu Kassim when you sold to him a property located at No.3 School Road Na’iya, NDC Kaduna House which you claimed to be the rightful owner, a pretence you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

The defendant was said to have pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him in the language that he could understand.

