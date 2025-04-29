Court turns down Emefiele’s request to reclaim Abuja estate

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, has dismissed an application filed by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, seeking a reclaim his 753 duplexes and apartment in Abuja.

The estate, situated at Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, spans over 150,000 square metres and was originally recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an unnamed former senior government official.

The EFCC subsequently secured interim and final forfeiture orders in December 2024, granting ownership of the property to the Federal Government.

Emefiele, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria A.M. Kotoye, approached the court as an interested party, requesting an extension of time to challenge the forfeiture.

Kotoye argued that he was unaware of the proceedings due to the EFCC’s alleged publication of the forfeiture notice in an obscure section of a national newspaper.

Emefiele also claimed he was preoccupied at the time with multiple criminal trials in Abuja and Lagos, preventing him from responding promptly.

He further accused the EFCC of intentionally concealing the proceedings, despite maintaining regular communication with him on other ongoing legal matters.

In his ruling , Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie dismissed the application, stating that Emefiele had failed to act within the 14-day window provided by law.

Onwuegbuzie emphasized that the publication was sufficiently visible, a half-page notice in a national newspaper, and that under Section 17(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, proper notice had been served.

The judge also clarified that only individuals with a clear, legally recognizable interest in forfeited property may intervene in such cases. He held that Emefiele had not demonstrated such an interest and that the court was no longer in a position to reopen the matter.

With the ruling, the property remains permanently forfeited to the Federal Government, marking a continued push in Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.