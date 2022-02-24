Court trims down former lawmaker, Lawan, jail term for $500,000 bribe

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has cut down the jail term slammed on a former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, for receiving a $500,000 bribe during a legislative probe into the fuel subsidy regime in 2012.

Lawan’s jail term was cut down by the court from seven to five years after the court dropped two of the charges brought against him by the lower court for receiving the bribe.

Dismissing the first two counts, a three-member panel led by the court’s president, Monica Dongban-Mensem, ruled that the prosecution failed to prove that Lawan demanded and agreed to accept $300 million from billionaire oil mogul, Femi Otedola, to exonerate his company from the list of firms linked to fuel subsidy fraud in 2012.

The three-man judge only ruled affirmed his conviction on other remaining offence which the lower court punished him with five years jail term.

Earlier, the trial judge, Angela Otaluka, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, had after over nine years of trial, convicted the former lawmaker on all the three counts preferred against him by the prosecution.

She convicted Lawan of corruption, corruptly demanding $3 million, and eventually taking $500,000 from Otedola to exonerate the businessman’s company from an indictment of fuel subsidy fraud in 2012.

The judge sentenced Lawan to seven years imprisonment on each of the first two counts and to five years in the third count. She ruled that the sentences should run concurrently, implying that the convict was to spend seven years in jail.

But Lawan, dissatisfied with the decision, filed an appeal against it before the appellate court, asking that the judgement be reviewed.

He raised six issues with the judgement but only one, which earned him an acquittal regarding two of the three counts, were resolved in his favour.

