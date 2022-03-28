Court threatens to strike out EFFC’s suit against Okorocha

As a result of unsuccessful efforts to effect service of court processes, a Federal High Court in Abuja has threatened to strike out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s suit against former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha, who is expected to be arraigned on a 17-count money laundering charge, is the current senator representing Imo West Senatorial District but had not appeared in court since the suit by the EFCC.

During court proceedings on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the warning to strike out the case to the counsel for the EFCC, Cosmas Ugwu after he had complained that all efforts made by the agency to effect service of court processes on Okorocha had proved abortive.

According to the counsel, the lawmaker, who is the first defendant, is to be arraigned alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Meanwhile, Justice Ekwo was said to have, on February 22, adjourned the arraignment until March 28, after Ugwu pleaded with the court over the agency’s inability to serve the senator.

Ugwu was said to have informed the court for the second time that the matter had been slated for arraignment of the defendants adding that several efforts made to effect the service so that all the defendants could be charged together were unsuccessful.

“In view of this, we plead with my lord to graciously accommodate us with an adjournment,” he said.

In his response, Justice Ekwo reminded Ugwu that on February 22, when the case came up, he had given the same excuse, adding that he would grant Ugwu’s prayer for another adjournment but if he came up with the same excuse in the next adjourned date, the matter would be struck out.

“One month plus you are still coming to say you are yet to serve, This will be the last time this matter will be adjourned,” he said.

He further noted that the adjournment was to see how serious the commission was in prosecuting the matter.

