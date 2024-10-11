Court summons Kogi former Gov over alleged breach of trust

The Federal Capital High Court (FCT), Abuja Division has summoned former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello over alleged breach of trust.

This summons, issued by Justice Maryann Anenih, revolves around serious allegations of criminal breach of trust and the possession of unlawfully acquired property, reportedly occurring between 2016 and 2023.

The court documents, made public by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on October 3, 2024, highlighted violations of Nigerian law, specifically Section 311 of the Penal Code Law, which addresses criminal breach of trust, as well as Section 319A, related to possessing property suspected to be obtained through unlawful means. The official summons details that Bello is accused of committing these offenses over a substantial period, raising concerns about the management of public funds during his administration.

Bello is expected to appear in High Court No. 3, Maitama, on November 14, 2024, at 9 a.m.

The charges reflected ongoing scrutiny surrounding his tenure, particularly following a recent declaration by the EFCC, which labeled him wanted.

This latest legal action comes on the heels of the commission filing fresh charges of money laundering against him, with the alleged fraud totaling a staggering N110 billion.

Previously, the EFCC had charged Bello and several associates with 19 counts of money laundering involving over N80 billion.

However, the scope of the allegations has since expanded, with new charges pushing the total to N110 billion.

The complexity and scale of these accusations indicate a deepening investigation into Bello’s financial dealings during and after his governorship.

Notably, just last month, Bello made headlines when he visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja alongside the current Kogi governor, Usman Ododo.

Despite the high-profile visit, Bello was not interrogated, leading some to speculate that it was a strategic maneuver rather than a genuine effort to engage with the commission.

EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, characterized the visit as more of a “stunt” aimed at public perception rather than a compliance with legal obligations.

Additionally, there have been previous attempts by the EFCC to arrest Bello, which were unsuccessful.

These developments underscore a growing narrative of accountability in Nigeria, particularly as the EFCC intensifies its efforts against corruption among former and current officials.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the implications for Bello and his political legacy remain uncertain. His upcoming court appearance will likely attract significant public and media attention, serving as a litmus test for Nigeria’s commitment to tackling corruption and ensuring that justice is served.