Court strikes out PDP suit against Lagos-East senator’s eligibility

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos struck out a suit filed by Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify Lagos-East Senator, Tokunboh Abiru, from representing the district at the National Assembly.

The court, in a five-hour judgment delivered by Justice Chuka Obiozor, upheld the argument canvassed by Abiru’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, that the PDP’s case was statute-barred, meaning, the case was not filed within the appropriate time stipulated by the country’s electoral act.

Justice Obiozor, in his ruling on Monday, disagreed with the PDP’s argument made through its counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot transfer a voter’s registration details.

It would be recalled that Abiru won the senatorial bye-election held over two months ago polling 89,204 votes as against the PDP’s candidate, Ademola Gbadamosi, who polled 11,257 votes.