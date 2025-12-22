Court strikes out KWAM 1’s suit on stopping Awujale selection process

A High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, dismissed an application filed by the Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly called KWAM 1, before it, requesting that the Awujale selection process be halted, saying the request is unnecessary.

It ruled that the application lacked merit and refused to grant an interim injunction to halt the selection process for the next Awujale.

Even though the court denied the injunction, it ordered an accelerated hearing on other issues raised by the Fuji musician, scheduling January 14, 2026, for the case to begin.

The ruling delivered on Monday by Justice A. A. Omoniyi came days after the artiste Ayinde, who is from the Fidipote ruling house, approached the court to challenge the committee in charge of the installation process of the new Awujale on why only the Fusengbuwa ruling house should produce the next Awujale.

The Fuji musician had filed a suit against Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, at the State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, from proceeding with the process pending the outcome of his lawsuit.

Other respondents in a suit number: HC3/238/2025 include: the Executive Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Secretary to Ijebu-Ode Local Government, and the Chairman Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council.

Ayinde’s lawsuit alleges that the Awujale succession process breaches the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law and violates his constitutional rights.

However, in a swift move, the State Government cancelled the ongoing Awujale selection process a few days after the court challenge.