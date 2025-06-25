Court stops Zambia former president’s burial

Zambians hoping to bid their former president, Edgar Lungu, farewell during his burial may not have access to that soon, after a High Court sitting in Pretoria, South Africa, halted the burial rites.

The court ruled that the order stopping the ongoing burial rites for the former president was made following a row between the deceased’s family and the South African authorities.

The event, which was about to begin, was chalked off following the family’s preference for a private ceremony in South Africa, which was opposed by the Zambian authorities, who were seeking the deceased’s body to be flown back home for a full state burial.

After Lungu’s death at 68, the Zambian authorities declared readiness to take control of the funeral arrangements, including the repatriation of the body, a plan vehemently opposed by the former president’s family.

The nation under the administration of President Hakainde Hichikema, disclosed that personal arrangements and wishes should not override the greater public interest.

Hichilema, who had a boisterous relationship with the deceased president, which included a 100-day detention over charges of treason imposed against him during Lungu’s administration, argued that the former president belongs to the nation of Zambia and should be buried in the country.

The court gave Zambian Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, until July 4 to submit his amended notice of motion in support of Lungu’s repatriation to Zambia.

Meanwhile, the former president’s family has until July 11 to file their opposing papers.