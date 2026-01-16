Court stops Rivers CJ from investigating Fubara, Odu

The impeachment moves against the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, have suffered a major setback after a High Court sitting in Oyigbo stopped the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Amadi, from inaugurating a seven-man probe panel to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct leveled against Fubara and Odu.

Aside from that, the court also barred the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and two other principal officers, including the Clerk of the House, from sending any related correspondence to the Chief Judge for the purpose of constituting a panel to investigate alleged misconduct by the governor and his deputy.

The ruling, delivered on Friday by Justice F.A. Fiberesima, followed ex parte motions filed separately by Fubara and his deputy in Suit No. OYHC/7CS/2026 and Suit No. OYHC/6CS/2026.

The court further ordered that all relevant court processes and the interim order be served on the defendants, including the Chief Judge, through the staff of the judiciary at the High Court premises.

To give all parties a fair hearing, the court adjourned the matter to January 23, 2026, for further hearing of the motions.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly has vowed to continue with the impeachment proceedings.

Four lawmakers who had earlier withdrawn from the impeachment process and urged colleagues to follow suit reversed their decision, accusing the governor of being uncooperative.