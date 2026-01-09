Court stops resident doctors from striking

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court in Abuja has granted an interim order restraining the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and its members from proceeding with the indefinite strike.

NARD had directed its members in 91 tertiary health institutions across the country to withdraw their services completely and indefinitely from 12:00 a.m. (midnight) on Monday, 12 January 2026.

The doctors accused the Federal Government of acting with insincerity and insensitivity in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the association, prompting renewed agitation.

However, the Federal Government approached the court through an ex parte application, urging it to restrain the doctors from proceeding with the strike or any related protest pending the hearing of a substantive motion.

In granting the application on Friday, Justice Subilim restrained NARD, its National President Dr. Mohammad Suleiman, Secretary General Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim, and all members or officials from embarking on any form of industrial action, including strike, work stoppage, slowdown, picketing, or related protests.

The ex parte order was issued following an urgent application filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation.

“An interim order of injunction is hereby granted restraining the defendants/respondents, their members, servants, agents, privies, and/or any other person acting on their behalf or at their directives from calling, directing, organising, participating in or embarking upon any form of industrial action,” the court stated.

The judge further barred the doctors from taking preparatory steps toward any industrial action, including strikes, work stoppages, go-slows, or picketing, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The injunction is to remain in force until 21 January 2026, when the court is expected to hear the substantive application.

Justice Subilim also directed the Federal Government to serve the defendants with the court processes within seven days, while granting the resident doctors the right to challenge the order.

According to the court: “The defendants/respondents shall be at liberty to apply to discharge or vary this order within seven days after service of this order.”