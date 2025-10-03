Court stops police from enforcing tinted glass permit

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has halted the enforcement of the Nigeria Police Force’s tinted glass permit policy, ordering the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and his officers to suspend the exercise until further notice.

The court directed the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force to maintain the status quo and respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025.

The suit was filed by human rights lawyer John Aikpokpo-Martins, who is challenging the constitutionality and legality of the permit regime.

Legal counsel for the applicant, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Kunle Edun, on Friday described the ruling as a victory for the rule of law, stressing that law enforcement agencies must respect judicial authority and not preempt the outcome of ongoing cases.

The ruling comes after the police resumed enforcement of the tinted glass permit across the country, setting October 2, 2025, as the deadline for compliance.

The decision sparked public outrage, with motorists and civil rights groups accusing officers of harassment and extortion under the guise of enforcement.

The Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) also condemned the move, warning that any attempt to proceed with enforcement despite a pending case in court would amount to contempt and a violation of citizens’ rights.

As of press time, the Nigeria Police Force and the IGP have yet to officially respond to the order. The case is expected to return to court in the coming weeks for further hearing, which will determine whether the tinted glass permit policy will stand or be struck down.