Court stops PDP congresses In Rivers

A High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has stopped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting its congresses across the state.

In the suit filed by at least one PDP member from each of the 23 Local Government Areas, they argued that the modalities for conduct of the congress was improper and must not be allowed to hold.

The party had earlier scheduled to commence the ward, local government and state congresses tomorrow (Saturday).

After a thorough review of the suit on Friday, the court issued a restraining order barring the party leadership from conducting its congresses in any party of Rivers.

Justice Charles Wali prohibited the party, its National Chairman, Iliya Damagum, and National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, or their agents, from gathering anywhere in Rivers State to hold ward, local government, and state congresses until the court hears and determines the suit before it.

The judge also directed the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, the Director-General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to comply with the order by preventing any political gathering of the PDP.

The court ruling is the second order from a Rivers State High Court to stop the planned congress by the PDP in the state.

Earlier this month, Justice Sobere Biambo issued the first order in response to a suit filed by David Omereji and 10 others against the PDP, its national chairperson, national financial secretary, and national organizing secretary.

“An interim order is hereby issued stopping or suspending the PDP congress in Rivers State scheduled to hold on July 27 or any other date or location pending the determination of the motion on notice already filed,” the order stated.

However, following the first order, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a counter order allowing the PDP to proceed with the activities.

In this ruling, Justice Peter Lifu barred the Department of State Services, the police, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and seven others from “stopping, truncating, or disrupting” the congresses.

Currently, there are three orders regarding the planned congresses of the PDP in Rivers State. Two of these orders, issued by a High Court in Rivers State, have halted the congresses. Meanwhile, a Federal High Court order allowed the PDP to proceed with its activities.

The congresses are scheduled to commence on July 27 across the country with ward congresses, followed by local government congresses on August 26, and state congresses in September.

These congresses are meant to elect new officers to run the affairs of the PDP at the ward, local government, and state levels in Rivers State.