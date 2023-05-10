Court stops NBC permanently from fining Nigerian TV, radio stations 

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has permanently stopped the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from imposing fines on broadcast stations across Nigeria.

The court ruled that the act of imposing fines on a broadcast station that was found to have contravened the commission’s code was illegal and that only the a court has right to impose fine on broadcast stations that have violated the law.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday after listening to all parties, especially the 45 broadcast stations that were challenging NBC’s N500,000 fines imposed on them, barely four years ago by NBC, Justice James Omotosho, stressed that NBC’s decision was a contravention of the constitution.

Omotosho, in a judgement, also set aside the N500,000 fines imposed on each of the 45 broadcast stations and held that NBC, not being a court of law, had no power to impose sanctions as punishment on broadcast stations.

He further held that the NBC Code, which gives the commission the power to impose sanctions, is in conflict with Section 6 of the Constitution which vested judicial power in the court of law.

The judge said the court would not sit idle and watch a body imposing fine arbitrarily without recourse to the law, adding that, the commission did not comply with the law when it sat as a complainant and at the same time, the court and the judge on its own matter.

Omotoso, who agreed that the NBC Code was a subsidiary legislation that empowers an administrative body such as the NBC to enforce its provisions, but cannot confer judicial powers on the commission to impose criminal sanctions or penalties such as fines.

He also agreed that the commission, not being Nigerian police, had no power to conduct criminal investigation that would lead to criminal trial and imposition of sanctions, saying his will go against the doctrine of separation of powers.

Omotosho held that what the doctrine sought to achieve was to prevent tyranny by concentrating too much powers in one organ.

According to him, the action of the respondent qualifies as excessiveness” as it had ascribed to itself the judicial and executive powers.

It would be recalled that NBC had on March 1, 2019, imposed the sum of N500, 000 each on 45 broadcast stations in the country over an alleged violation of its code.

However, the Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda had, in an originating motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1386/2021, sued the NBC as sole respondent in the suit.

In the motion dated Nov. 9, 2021 by its lawyer, Noah Ajare, the group sought a declaration that the sanctions procedure applied by the NBC in imposing N500,00Q fines on each of the 45 broadcast stations on March 1, 2019 was a violation of the rules of natural justice.

The lawyer also said that the fines were in violation of the right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Articles 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap AQ) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The group argued that this was so because the code, which created the alleged offences of which the broadcast stations were accused was written and adopted by the NBC, “and also gives powers to the said commission to receive complaints of alleged breaches, investigate and adjudicate the complaints, impose sanctions, including fines, and ultimately collect the fines, which the commission uses for its own purposes.”

They also sought “an order of perpetual Injunction restraining the respondent, its servants, agents, privies, representatives or anyone acting for or on its behalf, from imposing fines on any of the broadcast stations or any other broadcast station in Nigeria for any alleged offence committed under the Nigerian Broadcasting Code.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

