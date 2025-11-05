Court stops Lagos police from arresting Sowore over protest

The Federal High Court in Lagos has issued an interim order restraining the Lagos State Police Command and its Commissioner, Moshood Jimoh, from arresting, harassing, or intimidating human rights activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore.

The order followed reports that Jimoh had declared Sowore wanted after his participation in protests against recent building demolitions in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Justice Musa Kakaki granted the interim relief on Wednesday in response to a suit filed by the Sahara Reporters publisher seeking protection of his fundamental rights.

The court directed that the police must not arrest, detain, threaten, or declare him wanted pending the determination of the substantive suit.

In his supporting affidavit, Sowore said he was declared wanted without receiving any formal invitation or warrant of arrest from the police.

He argued that the public declaration by the Commissioner infringed on his constitutional rights to dignity, liberty, and freedom of movement.

Sowore further contended that the police action was an attempt to silence his activism and tarnish his reputation as a journalist and former presidential candidate.

“Unless restrained urgently by this Honourable Court, the respondents will continue to threaten and harass me everywhere I go,” he stated.

Reacting to the ruling, Sowore described the court’s decision as a reaffirmation of judicial independence and the rule of law.

He urged citizens to continue demanding fairness and accountability, despite widespread skepticism about the justice system.

“Many people say they don’t trust the judiciary, but trust in our judiciary is not up to the judges, it is up to citizens who show up to say justice must be done,” Sowore said, expressing gratitude to the court for “the courage” to grant the order.