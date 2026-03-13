Court stops Lagos Govt. from demolishing Okokomaiko communities

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi has restrained the Lagos State Government, and the Nigeria Police Force from demolishing homes or forcefully evicting residents of several communities in Okokomaiko, Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

Iin a ruling made on a suit with No. FHC/L/MISC/152/2026, the court barred the state government through its agency, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the police from evicting dozens of tenants and property owners from Church Estate 1, Church Estate 2, Jubilee Estate and the Igbeyin-Adun community.

The suit was filed by residents including Peter Okoye, Iniobong Edem Offiong, Michael Nduka Orafu, Eric Anemeje, Ilondu Okechukwu Peter, Uche Onu, Obidike Chekwube, Omenogor Nduka Victor, Mark Saviour Egeonu, Ekenedilichukwu Marvelous, Felix Egwumba, Anthony Inaboghuma, Ibiyemi Sharafa Adewale, Chukwudi Onyeka, Adeyemi Foluke Temilade, Michael Ejike Agu, Michael Anayo Onyejekwe, Joseph Okpara, Mallami Ibrahim, Afensumen Desmond, Eniobong Efiong Udoh, Sunday Daniel, Umeh Vitus, Emeka Ugoka, Emmanuel Obuseh, Kingsley Anyanwu, Blessing Okere, Ifeanyi Godwin, Ezekiel Ekarika Williams, Godwin Imevobre Okhihie, Seyi Arikawe, Kenneth Umerua, Gilbert Diriki, Okoh Juliet Osioma, Victor Ibivie, Oladele Olawunmi, Basirat Alao, Mekam Innocent, Blessing Offa.

Others include: Shasore Kayode Aliamin, Emeka Oraka, Linus Ejidike, alongside institutions including Great Citizens Schools, ATL International School Ltd, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Emmanuel House Parish), Mount Zion Bible Church Incorporated Trustees, God’s Mercy & Grace International Church, Cornerstone Bible Church, El Imperio Concepts Clasico Ltd, Uniccou Nigeria Ltd, Phantom Medical Supplies Ltd, Recovery Laboratories Ltd, Emperor & Kenny Superstores Ltd, Rannels Hotel and Ibile Gas Corporation Ltd, filed the suit for themselves and on behalf of residents and property owners in the affected communities.

They dragged before the court the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, its Managing Director Abimbola Akinajo, officials of the Lagos State Government including the Ministry of Transportation, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce), the Nigeria Police Force, the Kayode Egbetokun, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and other police officers, accusing them of attempting to demolish properties and evict residents.

The applicants, in their suit, sought urgent protection from what they described as imminent demolition and eviction from their homes and businesses.

Part of the motion before the court read: “An order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents, their agents, officers, officials, privies, assigns or any other person howsoever described, from invading, demolishing, pillaging or vandalizing the Applicants houses or from forcefully evicting the Applicants from their immoveable properties lying, being and situate at Church Estate 1, Church Estate 2, Jubilee Estate, and Igbeyin-Adun Community, Okokomaiko, in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, pending the hearing and final determination of the Originating Summons.”

The applicants also asked the court to restrain authorities from attempting to take possession of their properties pending the determination of the case.

The motion further stated: “An order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents, their agents, officers, privies or any other person howsoever described, from any compulsory acquisition or taking possession of any interest in the Applicants’ immovable properties, houses, lands at Church Estate 1, Church Estate 2, Jubilee Estate, and Igbeyin-Adun Community, Okokomaiko, in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, pending the hearing and final determination of the Originating Summons.”

The applicants also sought to prevent the police from supporting any planned demolition or eviction exercise.

According to the filing, “An order of interim injunction restraining the 7th to 12th Respondents and all police officers attached to all formations of the 7th to 12th Respondents from partaking, supervising or providing any support or protection to the 1st to 6th Respondents or their officials for the purpose of any demolition, eviction or any other unlawful exercise or activity in the Applicant community.”

After hearing arguments from counsel to the applicants, Femi Dodo, the court granted the requests.

In the enrolled order, the judge ruled that: “An order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the Respondents, their agents, officers, officials, privies, assigns or any other person howsoever described, from invading, demolishing, pillaging or vandalizing the Applicants houses or from forcefully evicting the Applicants from their immoveable properties lying, being and situate at Church Estate 1, Church Estate 2, Jubilee Estate and Igbeyin-Adun Community, Okokomaiko, in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State pending the hearing and final determination of the Originating Summons.”

The court further ordered that authorities must not attempt to seize or take possession of the properties belonging to the residents.

The ruling added: “An order of interim injunction is further granted restraining the Respondents, their agents, officers, privies or any other person howsoever described from any compulsory acquisition or taking possession of any interest in the Applicants’ immovable properties, houses and lands… pending the hearing and final determination of the Originating Summons.”

The court also barred police officers from assisting the government or its agencies in carrying out demolition or eviction activities in the affected communities.

The order stated: “An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 7th to 12th Respondents and all police officers attached to all formations of the 7th to 12th Respondents from partaking, supervising or providing any support or protection to the 1st to 6th Respondents or their officials for the purpose of any demolition, eviction or any other unlawful exercise or activity in the Applicant community.”

The court also granted the applicants permission to serve the court processes on the officials through their offices, including service on LAMATA at its office located at Km 15 Ikorodu Road, Ketu-Ojota Cloverleaf Interchange in Lagos, and service on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police at the State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

The case was subsequently adjourned for further hearing, with the respondents directed to be put on notice.