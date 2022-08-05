Court stops Lagos Assembly from sacking workers’ commission boss

The National Industrial Court has ordered the Lagos State House of Assembly to immediately stop decisions to sack of chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Services Commission (LAHASCOM), Olawale Mogaji.

It said that the assembly should not obstruct Mogaji while discharging his duties pending outcome of the motion filed before it by the LAHASCOM boss in the state.

The Judge, Justice R. H Gwandu, who presided the court, said that the verdict was made after a preliminary reviewed of the processes that led the lawmakers to embark on a voice that Mogaji should be relieved of his duties.

Gwandu, during the court proceedings yesterday in Lagos directed that any disobedience to the court order shall be treated as contempt of the court.

“Having looked at the processes before me, l hereby order that the defendants should halt any action within the matter pending the hearing of the motion on notice, the interim injunction is granted as prayed.” the judge added.

He said that the claimant should immediately serve the defendants and put them on notice and adjourned the case to August 24 for hearing.

As gathered, the Lagos State Speaker on July 14 pronounced in a voice vote at the plenary session the sacked of Mogaji as the Chairman of the commission.

