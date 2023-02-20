Court stops INEC from distributing electoral materials through MC Oluomo’s park members

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from engaging the services of the chairman, Lagos State Parks, and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, and other members of the Committee from distributing election materials in the state.

The court ruled that the order remain valid pending the hearing and determination of a suit brought before it by the Labour Party and five political parties in the state.

Other political parties involved in the suit before the court were the BOOT Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a ruling delivered by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on Wednesday, the court granted the application of Labour Party and others to allow a free and fair general election in the state.

The court granted “an order of interlocutory injunction filed by the Labour Party and five others restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (defendant/respondent), whether by itself or by its officers, affiliates, servants, privies or agents or any person acting or purporting to act for and on behalf howsoever from taking any steps or further steps whatsoever in furtherance of the engagement or appointment or consummating the appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its commercial bus drivers to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State pending the hearing and determination the substantive suit.”

Responding to the ruling, the Deputy Chairman, Lagos chapter of the Labour Party, Dr. Oswald Olatubosun, commended the judiciary for acting in the best interest of the masses.

Olatubosun stated that the ruling has restored hope of every electorate in Lagos that the upcoming poll would be free and fair and that their votes would count.

The deputy chairman stressed that the ruling delivered by the court would serve as an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari wanted a free and fair election.

He said: “It will allay some of our fears who will know that he is partisan and could truncate the exercise to favour the APC during the exercise. It will affect the election in the state. It is about the people of Lagos and Nigeria. This showed that the Federal Government is fulfilling its promises of ensuring a free and fair exercise to the masses”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

