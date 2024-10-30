33.1 C
Court stops CBN monthly allocation to Rivers Govt.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop releasing monthly financial allocations to the Rivers State Government immediately.

The presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, ruled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s presentation of the 2024 budget to a four-member Rivers House of Assembly was unconstitutional.

Justice Abdulmalik described the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January this year by Fubara as a “constitutional somersault and aberration” that must not be allowed to continue, effectively halting further disbursements until the constitutional issues are resolved.

More details coming.

