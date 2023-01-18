Court stops FG from determining trade union committee members

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has declared that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and its Honourable Minister or any of their designated officers lack the powers to interfere in the internal management affairs of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) and others across the country.
It granted an order setting aside and declaring null and void the letter dated 1 July 2022 authored by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, purporting to constitute a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the Union during the pendency of their respective elected tenures of office.
In a ruling delivered on Wednesday by President of the court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, held that there was nothing in the Trade Dispute Act that authorises the Minister to dissolve the executive council of a trade union and set up a caretaker committee in its place.
The judge described the minister’s action as a classic interference in the affairs of a trade union by the defendants, which the law frowns on.
