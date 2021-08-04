Court stops DSS, Malami from arresting Sunday Igboho

An Oyo High Court has granted an ex-parte motion stopping the Department of State Security and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, from arresting Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Aside from the restraining order on arrest, the court also ordered the DSS and Malami to desist from intimidating, harassing, and blocking bank accounts belonging to the embattled freedom fighter.

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiean Akintola, gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by Igboho’s lawyer, Yomi Aliu (SAN), at the court on Wednesday.

“The court has ordered that he must not be arrested, detained, killed in the next 14 days. The account also said that his account should not be blocked,” Aliu said while briefing journalists after the case.

The court adjourned the suit until August 18.

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

