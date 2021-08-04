Report on Interest
under logo

WTO may announce Okonjo-Iweala as new DG after S-Korean…

The Guild

Tinubu’s daughter disrupts burial, confiscate newspaper in…

The Guild

Lagos Govt. demolishes 231 distressed building, seals 7,275…

The Guild
News

Court stops DSS, Malami from arresting Sunday Igboho

By News Desk

By The Guild

An Oyo High Court has granted an ex-parte motion stopping the Department of State Security and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, from arresting Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Aside from the restraining order on arrest, the court also ordered the DSS and Malami to desist from intimidating, harassing, and blocking bank accounts belonging to the embattled freedom fighter.

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiean Akintola, gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by Igboho’s lawyer, Yomi Aliu (SAN), at the court on Wednesday.

“The court has ordered that he must not be arrested, detained, killed in the next 14 days. The account also said that his account should not be blocked,” Aliu said while briefing journalists after the case.

The court adjourned the suit until August 18.

Details shortly…

The Guild 2956 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: