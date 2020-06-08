Court stops APC from conducting gubernatorial primaries in Edo

A Federal High Court in Benin City has granted an order restraining the All Progressives Congress and its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from conducting any primary election in Edo State.

The ruling, which came exactly two weeks to the primaries, ordered the party National Working Committee (NWC) chaired by Oshiomhole, to restrain from conducting any primary election in Edo State pending the outcome of the suit before it.

Before the ruling, APC had fixed its party governorship primaries for June 22 and directed aspirants including the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to obtain their nomination form in order to stand the chance of becoming the party’s standard-bearer for the election slated for September.

After the NWC directives, party members loyal to Obaseki have been at loggerheads with the national leadership of the party over the choice of the primary rather than hand over the incumbent governor an automatic ticket ahead of the governorship election in the state.

