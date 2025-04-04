Court stops Akpabio, Natasha, others from granting interviews

A Federal High Court in Abuja has forbade Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, suspended Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and others involved in the defamation lawsuit file by the Kogi senator against the senate leader, from speaking to the media, aiming to safeguard judicial integrity amid rising tensions.

Justice Binta Nyako delivered the stern ruling, extending the restriction to social media, preventing live streaming or commentary on the proceedings by the involved parties and their legal representatives.

Justice Nyako declared made the ruling on Friday, after the counsel to Akpabio, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, alleged that the suspended senator was putting the integrity of the case at risk and revealing too much information.

Oguwimiju alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan has been moving from one media house to another to discuss the pending case.