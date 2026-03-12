Court shields Lagos councillor after ₦100m fraud claim against Ogunlewe

The crisis rocking Kosofe Local Government in Lagos State may not end soon after Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat of the Lagos State High Court restrained the council chairman, Moyosore Ogunlewe, and the leadership of the council’s legislative arm from taking disciplinary action against a councillor representing Anthony Village, David Samuel, following his N100 million fraud allegations within the council.

The judge granted the order while ruling on an ex parte application filed by the lawmaker in a suit marked LD/21415MFHR/2026.

Listed as respondents in the suit were the Leader of the Legislative Council, Isiwu Charity; the council chairman, Ogunlewe; Oyedile Olufemi; the Kosofe Local Government Legislative Council; the Nigeria Police Force; and the Area Commander of Area H Command, Ogudu, Lagos.

In a 27-paragraph affidavit filed in support of the application, Samuel alleged that the council chairman and members of the legislative leadership launched a politically motivated campaign of intimidation against him.

The councillor claimed the alleged victimisation followed a petition he submitted on December 2, 2025, alongside two other councillors—Abayomi Elugbidin and Sulaimon Baruwa—to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to Samuel, the petition accused Ogunlewe of undermining the democratic process in the council by appointing “shadow councillors” to carry out the duties of elected officials, withholding statutory allowances, and allegedly using threats and intimidation against dissenting lawmakers.

The petition also alleged the misappropriation of a ₦100 million empowerment fund, which the councillors claimed was distributed through unelected individuals rather than duly elected representatives.

Samuel further told the court that on December 19, 2025, a petition surfaced from one Idowu Charity accusing him of sexual harassment.

The councillor denied the allegation, describing it as false and politically motivated.

He told the court that he had only seen the petitioner once in a public setting and alleged that the complaint was fabricated to tarnish his reputation and derail his political career in retaliation for exposing alleged financial misconduct within the council.

After hearing the application, Justice Sule-Amzat granted an interim injunction restraining Ogunlewe, Olufemi and the Kosofe Legislative Council from suspending or expelling Samuel, deducting his salary or benefits, or taking any disciplinary action against him pending the determination of the suit.

The court also restrained the Nigeria Police Force from arresting or detaining the councillor over the sexual harassment petition, noting that the matter was already under investigation by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi.

The judge further ordered that the respondents should not take any further steps regarding the petition filed against Samuel pending the hearing of the originating motion on notice.

The case was adjourned until March 17, 2026, for further hearing.