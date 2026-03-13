Court sets April 1 for Sule Lamido, sons’ N1.3bn fraud case

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed April 1 for the fresh arraignment of former Nigerian politician, former Nigeria governor, over an alleged N1.3 billion fraud case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Lamido is expected to face trial alongside his sons, Aminu Lamido and Mustapha Lamido after the anti-graft agency accused the trio of participating in a money laundering scheme involving about N1.3 billion.

EFCC alleged that the funds were moved through questionable contract arrangements during Lamido’s tenure as governor of Jigawa State.

According to the commission, the alleged transactions were carried out through two companies linked to the family, Bamaina Holdings Limited and Speeds International Limited.

The arraignment scheduled for Friday could not proceed because the defendants failed to appear in court to take their plea, prompting Justice Peter Odo Lifu to reschedule for April 1.

Their counsel, Mr. Joe Agi (SAN), apologised to the court and explained that his clients received notice of the court sitting only on Thursday evening.

He told the court that Lamido and his sons currently reside in Kano and could not travel to Abuja on such short notice and assured the court that the defendants would be present on the next adjourned date to take their plea.

However, counsel to the EFCC, Chile Okoroma (SAN), expressed surprise over the absence of the defendants. He maintained that they had been duly served with hearing notices and should have appeared before the court.

Okoroma also informed the court that the EFCC had written to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, requesting administrative steps concerning the judge who previously handled the matter.

Responding, Justice Lifu said issues relating to the EFCC’s correspondence were administrative and would be addressed by the office of the Chief Judge. He then adjourned the matter to April 1 for the defendants to appear and take their plea.

The case, originally filed in 2015 on a 27-count charge against Lamido, his sons and the two companies, returned to the trial court after the Supreme Court on January 16, 2026 overturned a Court of Appeal ruling that had earlier discharged the defendants on jurisdictional grounds and directed that the trial should continue.