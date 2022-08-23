Court sentences three Lagos residents to jail over environmental offenses

A Lagos Court has sentenced no fewer than three residents to two months imprisonment for various environmental offenses.

The sentence was said to have been secured by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) with a pending judgement for another resident who patronised a cart pusher.

This is said to be as a result of the agency’s collaboration with the police to put a stop to incessant attacks on LAWMA’s personnel, and for prompt arrest of cart pushers.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, said that the working arrangement with the police, was aimed at sustaining the renewed offensive on all forms of environmental infractions and unwarranted attacks on the agency’s personnel.

He said that the agency had warned unrepentant environmental violators about its renewed offensive and urged them to shun bad practices.

“I am also happy about LAWMA’s collaboration with the Nigerian Police to end needless attacks on our personnel on day or night duty.

That collaboration is also to put an end to cart pushing, as any cart pusher found anywhere in Lagos will be promptly arrested and prosecuted”, he said.

Through a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs, Folashade Kadiri, the MD noted that another set of 600 carts have been destroyed, bringing the total to about 3,000, in the last ten weeks.

He warned residents against patronising cart pushers, as both the cart pusher and the patron were liable, and would be accordingly prosecuted.

According to him, the agency has demolished carts impounded by the enforcement team in the course of their duty to further reinforce the stance that the activities of cart pushers across the Lagos metropolis remain banned.

The LAWMA boss further reaffirmed the agency’s total commitment to making the metropolis sustainably clean and that residents should support the Authority’s efforts, by paying their waste bills and patronising assigned PSP operators.

