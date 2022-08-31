Court sentences three Edo young stars to 9yrs imprisonment over online fraud

Justice M. Itsueli of the High Court sitting in Edo State has sentenced three Edo young men to nine years imprisonment over fraud.

The convicts were said to include: Osama Obasohan, Okunnuwa Moses and Osalenlen Celestine.

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) was said to have secured the conviction and sentencing of the three internet fraudsters.

As disclosed on the agency’s social media handle on Wednesday, They were said to have been jailed by Justice M. Itsueli of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, on Monday, August 29, 2022.

It stated that the suspect pleaded guilty to one-count separate charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretence and retention of illegal proceeds of crime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

