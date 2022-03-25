Court sentences petrol-souvenir distributor to 2yrs imprisonment

The Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi has sentenced fashion stylist, Chindinma Ogbulu, to two years imprisonment for distributing jerry cans filled with petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) as a souvenir during her coronation party in the state.

Ogbulu was arraigned before the court by Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police on a three-count charge bordering on a breach of peace and endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering,

Other charges brought against her include conduct likely to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without a permit from the government.

Delivering judgement on the case, Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare, held that the prosecution has successfully proven the charge against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt and later sentenced her accordingly.

Ogundare, yesterday, slammed the sentence on her after Ogbulu, who had earlier pleaded not guilty, accepted on the 1st count, 2nd Count and 3rd count brought before the court by the police.

The fashion stylist offences, according to the court, violated section 251(1), 168 (1), 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and Section 195 (2)(b) of the Environmental Management Protection Law of Lagos State 2017.

The magistrate sentenced Ogbulu to 3months imprisonment on the first count or pay a fine of N15, 000 while the second count attracted one-year imprisonment or N500, 000 fine.

On the third count, Magistrate Ogundare ruled that Ogbulu would serve one-year imprisonment or part with N500,000 as a fine for her actions.

Earlier, the defendant was arraigned on the 14th of March, 2022 for the offence of distributing PMS as souvenir during her installation party on the 5th of March, 2022 at Havillah Event Centre, Lagos.

At the hearing of the suit on 24th March, 2022, the defendant changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on the 1st count, 2nd Count and 3rd count.

