Court sentences Ogun student to 8months school toilet cleaning over cybercrime

A Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has sentenced a final year student of Transport Planning Management at Tai Solarin University, Amusa Abdulhakeem to eight months community service of school toilet cleaning for cybercrime

Aside Abdulhakeem, four others who were arrested include Ajisafe Olaide, Lawal Morenikeji, Osuolale Abiodun, and Olamilekan Ridwan Taofeek.

They were said to have been convicted on separate one count charges each for offences relating to cyber-fraud and upon their arraignments, they were said to have pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

As disclosed through their social media handle on Tuesday, the five convictions were said to have been brought before the Federal and State High Courts in Ibadan, Oyo State and Osogbo, Osun State respectively.

It stated that in view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel was said to have urged the courts to convict and sentence them accordingly.

On his part, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State sentenced Oluwasegunfunmi, to eight months community service for fraudulent impersonation, contrary to section 22 (2) (b) (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.

The judge stated that the sentence would require him to clean the toilets at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo, Osun State.

He further ordered that the convict’s attendance register would be kept by the School Principal and submitted on completion of his term.

Similarly, Justice Iyabo Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, sentenced Olaide to six months community service for obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Also, Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court convicted and sentenced Morenikeji to six months community service while Abiodun and Taofeek were sentenced to one week community service as their offences violate Section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

