Court sentences nine Ghanaians to 8yrs imprisonment over drug trafficking

No fewer than nine Ghanaians have been sentenced to eight years imprisonment by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos while attempting to smuggle 10,843.95kgs cannabis into Nigeria.

The convicts were: Victor Wuddah; Freeman Gazul; Adotete Joseph; Sottie Moses; Sottie Stephen; Christian Tette; Kanu Okonipa; Daniel Koyepti; and Kanu Natte.

As gathered, they were arrested by the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and transferred before they were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

At the conclusion of investigations, they were arraigned in a case with charge number FHC/L/292C/2021 and after several arguments, they were sentenced in accordance with the country’.

Delivering his ruling in the matter, Justice Akintayo Aluko convicted the Ghanaians of conspiracy and dealing in cannabis and thereafter sentenced each of them to eight years in prison.

